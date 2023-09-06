VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” play will be performing at Virginia Beach’s Sandler Center for Performing arts on Nov. 3-4.

This script is a parody of the classic TV show where the “golden girls” in the play are portrayed by men in drag.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Sandler Center box office. The tickets are priced at $32, $47, $62 and $77.

The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. The cast includes: Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy.

“Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah,” the press release reads. “It’s 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.”

To receive the exclusive presale code to purchase tickets before the general public, join the Sandler Center Cyber Club at SandlerCenter.org. The presale for this show will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.