The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk brought people to Mount Trashmore from all over Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday morning, people all across Hampton Roads made a sea of pink as they walked to make strides against breast cancer. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43’s Stephanie Harris and Symone Davis were out at The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The event was held at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, risk and honor the lives of survivors. The Hampton Roads’ Chapter of the American Cancer Society partnered with us to spread the powerful life-changing message.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on both Southside and Peninsula offered a unique opportunity to unite as a community to remember, reflect and raise funds to save lives. The American Cancer Society funds innovative breast cancer research, promotes education and risk reduction as well as providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a day that shouldn’t be missed and won’t be forgotten.