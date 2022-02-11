The latest generation of landing craft is at JEB Little Creek

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side visited Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach to see the latest generation of landing craft Friday.

The two new Ship to Shore Connectors, or SSCs are upgraded versions of their previous models.

The new vessels have higher-powered engines, a better flight control system, and new advances that reduce the amount of maintenance.

The Navy says the current fleet of craft has nearly reached their service life expectancy and needs to be replaced.

Much of the testing phase of these new SSCs will take place right here in Hampton Roads.

Program Manager, Amphibious Assault and Connecters Program Office, Capt. Scot Searles says these ships are cutting edge.

“They are the second and third craft off the production line,” Searles said. “These are air-cushioned vehicles. They truly are boats that are flying.”

“The team is really looking forward to the challenges. It’s been quite an honor for them to be involved in this program from the beginning, in the development of the craft and now the testing piece that Captain Searles referred to. A good portion of that will occur here,” said Capt. Tony Defrias, commanding officer of Assault Craft Unit 4.

“One of the most important things, when you have something new, is that you take it out and you kick the tires. You really test them and put it through a lot of paces, so we have a very robust test and evaluation program,” Searles said.

Each craft is operated by a crew of five, and the Navy is working to get their sailors up to speed on this new technology.