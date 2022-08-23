PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– 40-year-old Marie Covington’s four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.



Marie was abducted and killed last week; her boyfriend has been charged with murder and a number of other charges.

Tuesday, Virginia Beach Police released details on the timeline in an investigation that involved three cities and Virginia State Police.

The details were shared in a news release one day after Covington’s 18-year-old daughter posted a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family following the death of their mother.

According to the timeline, Covington was last seen with suspect Gary Morton on Wednesday, August 17. The family contacted the police the next day and Thursday evening police launched a missing person investigation.

As 10 On Your Side reported Monday, Morton was arrested early Saturday morning by state police following a pursuit that started in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk.

Virginia Beach police were notified that Morton was in custody, their investigation continued and Saturday evening they concluded foul play was involved in Covington’s disappearance.

State police, acting on a request from Virginia Beach police, issued an Ashanti Alert. But, that same evening Norfolk Police responded to Galt Street where Covington was found dead from apparent homicidal violence.

Additional details were revealed in Norfolk Police scanner traffic.

“The guy just confessed to VB detectives while they were in the 2nd precinct were looking for her”

The investigation that involves Virginia Beach Police, Chesapeake Police, and State Police is now in the hands of the Norfolk Police Department. Scanner traffic revealed the sad end to Marie Covington’s life.

“Regarding that massing female, she is deceased.”

Ten On Your side continues to ask what did Virginia Beach Police know, when did they know it, and when did the department make the public aware that Covington was in danger? Tuesday, the department announced it launched an inquiry into the timeline of their initial response, reporting, and public notification.

Pastor Tyrone Jackson of First Baptist Church Campostella tells 10 On Your Side he is working with the family in organizing a memorial service that will take place in Hampton Roads. Details on the service are pending.