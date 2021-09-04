The end of an era: Rock n Roll Running Series Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – SEPTEMBER 01: Runners return for the 19th running of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon before catching the DeLorean’s rock the finish line festival on the beach on September 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– After 20 years, the Heineken 0.0 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach is operating for the last time this weekend.

As we’ve reported, attendance has been going down over the years.

Race Official Adam Socks says 8,000 are participating this year, but they agreed mutually with the city to end it.

“Rock n Roll isn’t going away, we just won’t be in VB,” said Socks.



The annual event offered 5K and 1-mile races Saturday and cap off with the half marathon race Sunday.

Ann Ash from Norfolk ran in the very first one and now the last.

“It’s kind of sad. I had some moments today when I was thinking about people we had run the race with over the years,” said Ash.

She shares that sadness with Debbie Lazaroff from Michigan who says it’s much more than just a race. In fact, she’s made a ton of friendships through it.

“I think with all of covid, it’s just another reality check, another sting, another sad face, but Rock ‘n’ Roll has to do what they have to do. I know they’ve been postponing races and permanently removing races from their venues,” said Lazaroff.

Now the nearest Rock ‘n’ Roll series will be in Washington D.C.

Some runners say the traffic there is enough to hold them back from going. Despite what the future is going to look like, it’s clear Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach has made a big impact in the community and those who competed.

“This is an experience, Virginia Beach. Thank you so much for everything you have done to embrace us and welcome us, you will be missed,” said Lazaroff.

