VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Over 200 surfers took to the water Saturday for some gnarly competition in the Coastal Edge Shoot the Pier contest.

Surfers competed in qualifying heats in order to move on to the finals on Sunday. Some of the pros completing for big money this weekend include, Bo Raynor, Wes Laine Jr., Billy McGarry and Virginia Beach’s on JB2 Super Grom Bayer.

On Sunday, surfing starts at 8 a.m. and the pro finals kick off at noon. Admission is free for sightseers

The contest was originally scheduled to take place during Beach it!, but was postponed because of the weather.