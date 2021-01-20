VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In an effort to help with unemployment affected by the pandemic, the City of Virginia Beach has launched an online job portal.
The portal features jobs available from Virginia Beach businesses and organizations.
Those looking to apply using the portal can click here.
In addition, vacancies within the City of Virginia Beach are available at VBgov.com/careers.
Latest Posts
- Tune into online event hosted by Newport News PD’s Domestic Violence Team & VB Justice Initiative
- Three soldiers killed in upstate NY military helicopter crash
- The City of Virginia Beach launches new online job portal
- Crews responded to brush fire on Crittenden Rd in Suffolk
- What’s inside President Biden’s Oval Office?