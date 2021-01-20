The City of Virginia Beach launches new online job portal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In an effort to help with unemployment affected by the pandemic, the City of Virginia Beach has launched an online job portal.

The portal features jobs available from Virginia Beach businesses and organizations.

Those looking to apply using the portal can click here.

In addition, vacancies within the City of Virginia Beach are available at VBgov.com/careers.

