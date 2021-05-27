The Boxx is out, VB police satellite office is in to enhance police presence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More details are coming out on what will go on in the new Virginia Beach police satellite office.

Second Precinct Captain Harry McBrien with Virginia Beach police told 10 On Your Side the new satellite office will be used for recruiting. It’ll be located in the former location of The Boxx, a bar at 2110 Atlantic Avenue.

“I could have meet-and-greets there. Reaching out to the community. ‘Coffee with a cop’ type events,” McBrien said.

Businessman Stephan Michaels owns the property where the bars are on that stretch. He said he heard the calling for more police presence on Atlantic Avenue.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate has previously said the police department is dealing with short-staffing on the force.

“I just think police presence needs to be everywhere between 17th and 31st streets. We need to have more officers down here. We’ve been short on officers for years. This just makes a nice home base for them,” Michaels said.

“It can’t be bad for the public. I think it is a good idea,” said Virginia Beach Councilman Guy Tower, who represents the Oceanfront area on City Council.

He thinks after the deadly shootings in late March and social unrest over the last year, council wants police presence.

“The great thing you can do. You go out the front door or the back door and move north or south, and you got great coverage everywhere,” he said.

The new police satellite office in The Boxx sits conveniently on Atlantic Avenue and is in addition to the police substation on Pacific Avenue. The substation is used as a break place for officers and is about to get refurbished by the 7-Eleven owners.

Then there’s the Second Precinct, where there’s a jail and a magistrate.

Michaels said he hopes more police will help bring the Oceanfront area back into a good light.

“We are the doorstep to the Oceanfront, and Atlantic Avenue has been neglected for last 10 to 15 years in infrastructure, the sidewalks, the streetlights,” he said.

On Friday, there will be a meeting among police and bar owners including the sheriff’s office, Virginia ABC, fire department, and other agencies. It is an organizational meeting to get everyone on the same page.

The message from police: You take care of what is going on inside, and we’ll take care of the streets.