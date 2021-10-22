Teenager arrest, charged with robbing two delivery drivers in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old is behind bars after being arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department on five charges related to a string of recent robberies.
Virginia Beach police say they were called to the 4500 Block of Wicklow Place on October 15 for reports of a food delivery driver being robbed. Two days later, around 1:15 p.m. on October 15, police say they were called to the 900 Block of South Clubhouse Road for reports of a 2nd food delivery driver being robbed.
Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that Jher’e Malik Brown was responsible for both robberies. After getting warrants, officers arrested Brown on October 21.
He is charged with 2 counts of Robbery, 2 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and 1 count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
Brown was remanded to the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.
