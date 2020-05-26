Teen-run organization in Virginia Beach raising money to hold prom at end of July

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Prom is a rite of passage, but for millions of high school students across the country, they don’t get to participate in the big event this year. Well, an organization in Virginia Beach, created by teenagers, wants to change that.

Teen Angst is an organization created to give kids a sense of community, hope, and good fashion. Jackson Carpenter is a co-founder of the company.

The 18-year-old senior at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach says he wants to give seniors in his city hope and something to look forward to. In this case, it’s prom.

Teen Angst set up a GoFundMe to raise money to throw a prom for all Virginia Beach City Public High school seniors at the end of July. Jackson says holding the big dance could really give kids a boost they need right now, especially after their final year in school ended so abruptly.

“It’s been an interesting experience to say the least, and we go cut out right in March. I was expecting to be able to go back and say goodbye to a lot of people that I’ve been in school with, some of them since 6th grade, and I just think being able to throw this prom would give a lot of kids that last feeling of childish bliss, just being able to be a kid. Just like, the last bliss before they go into adulthood,” says Jackson.

Of course, Jackson says they can only hold the prom if it is determined it is safe to do so. He tells WAVY.com if it’s not safe, he will cancel the GoFundMe and all money will be returned to donors.

If you would like to donate to help teen Angst throw a prom click here.