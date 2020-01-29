Teen focus group will design their vision of the future of Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Public Works has encircled Grommet Island Park with a 5 foot berm of sand to prepare for the storm. Sept. 4. 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach wants to hear from teens about the future of the city and what they want to see in it.

A meeting Friday will bring together city planners with students who are at least 13 years old. The teens will design their own version of the city detailing what they want it to look like in the next five years.

The city also says attendees will receive two hours of community service for participating, and refreshments will be provided.

The meeting is January 31 at the Joint-Use Marketplace North Library on College Crescent from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Registration is required no later than Friday at 6 p.m. and there are limited spots.

