VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Carver Ave.

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Police added that the shooting was not self-inflicted.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.