VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a teen was arrested over the weekend for having a firearm at Lynnhaven Mall.
An officer at the mall was first alerted by a citizen about a teenager who was reportedly “armed with a handgun.”
On a Facebook post from the Police Department, reports say the teenager ran as officers tried to approach him. Following a brief foot pursuit, police say the teen was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.
The teen has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a minor.
No further information have been released.
Latest News
- Teen arrested over the weekend for carrying loaded firearm at Lynnhaven Mall
- 19-year-old reported missing in James City County, has cognitive impairment, police say
- USPS getting ready for ‘busiest mailing and shipping week’
- Virginia’s 13 Electoral College votes go to Joe Biden
- Viral videos showing packed bar with no masks stun North Carolina health officials