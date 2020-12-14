Teen arrested over the weekend for carrying loaded firearm at Lynnhaven Mall

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a teen was arrested over the weekend for having a firearm at Lynnhaven Mall.

An officer at the mall was first alerted by a citizen about a teenager who was reportedly “armed with a handgun.”

On a Facebook post from the Police Department, reports say the teenager ran as officers tried to approach him. Following a brief foot pursuit, police say the teen was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

The teen has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a minor.

No further information have been released.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10