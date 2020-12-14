Teen arrested over the weekend for carrying loaded firearm at Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a teen was arrested over the weekend for having a firearm at Lynnhaven Mall.

An officer at the mall was first alerted by a citizen about a teenager who was reportedly “armed with a handgun.”

On a Facebook post from the Police Department, reports say the teenager ran as officers tried to approach him. Following a brief foot pursuit, police say the teen was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

The teen has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a minor.

No further information have been released.