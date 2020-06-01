Tear gas deployed by police during Virginia Beach protest Sunday night; Oceanfront businesses cleaning up damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tensions flared at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday night during a mostly peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd, who died last Monday at the hands of Minneapolis police after an officer put his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.

It was one of several protests this past weekend in Hampton Roads, but the only one in which things really escalated.

Hundreds of people marching down Atlantic Avenue at the oceanfront @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/db6lM47wFT — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) June 1, 2020

The protest remained peaceful for the majority of the night, with chants of “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.” Organizers Black Lives Matter 757 started at 7:57 p.m. at Rudee Loop and 1st Street. People of all shades united and marched for more than two dozen blocks.

Protesters all drop to 1 knee where MLK Jr. Blvd. meets Atlantic Ave @VisitVaBch. On the move down once again @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ECUGNMiWJs — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 1, 2020

But around 10 p.m. things started to heat up after “a small portion of the marchers began to participate in criminal behavior resulting in police enforcement” around 9:45 p.m., police said.

Protesters shut down bridge at Rudee Inlet…surrounded @VBPD police cruisers and started throwing water bottles when police started to move in @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/LwJW07J8Y5 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 1, 2020

Protesters at one point surrounded a police car around 10 p.m., while minutes later the driver of a truck with American flags sped down the street toward the crowd. The driver narrowly missed one protesters, and eventually stopped in front of another who was in the road, but kept going as other protesters hit the truck.

The person who was in the road briefly got out of the way, but jumped back in front of the truck, which continued to roll forward. The truck eventually sped off. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Meanwhile several business were damaged and broken into, including the Christmas Mouse on Atlantic Avenue. WAVY’s Tamara Scott took the video below before 10:30 p.m.

Businesses are being broken into. This is the Christmas mouse on Atlantic Ave. completely smashed. The Ben and Jerry’s next door looks the same. Apologize about language @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gmSHfpZfV6 — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) June 1, 2020

Police eventually declared the protest an “unlawful assembly” around 10:30 p.m., gathering in riot gear around 16th Street and Atlantic, where protesters who had remained were assembling. After that, tear gas was launched at least once at protesters, WAVY’s Brett Hall reported.

Crowd breaks into cheers as @VBPD officers in riot gear drops down to one knee @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fJLN2BLY0R — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 1, 2020

Things then boiled over around 11:20 p.m., about 30 minutes after several Virginia Beach police officers in riot gear knelt in unison with the protesters. Police launched multiple canisters of tear gas while a large police vehicle made its way down Atlantic Avenue.

Some protesters remained past midnight, with police eventually reporting “no further acts of disturbance” at 3 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the protests.

“Go home, go to your room or go to jail,” @VBPD shout as some protesters try to help clean up. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/GbHeoc86xX — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 1, 2020

On Monday afternoon, several Oceanfront businesses were still cleaning up from the damage. It’s unclear just how many businesses were affected, but Virginia Beach officials said Monday morning that information will be released. Several owners had just recently reopened after being closed due to the coronavirus.

“My heart goes out to all the business owners that suffered the damage, we’re already in tough economic tough with the financial stress from the pandemic, but let me just say people have the right to protest,” Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said Monday morning. “We hear you,” Dyer said to protesters, “peaceful protest is a tremendous message and a right for every American, but when we start resorting to violence, and other peoples’ property destruction, that’s where we’ve got to draw the line.”

Dyer went on to say he was impressed by the “restraint” and “professionalism” displayed by police on Sunday night.

This AM: Business owners at the #VirginiaBeach Oceanfront are out cleaning up the damage following the protest.



“The protest started out so beautiful, all shades were out marching. I was taking pictures of everyone…”



Galit Back, Bargain Beachwear Owner@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4IKxnQwG0d — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 1, 2020

Virginia Beach police haven’t reported any arrests made Sunday night, unlike the City of Richmond, where multiple people were detained in protests there. Though WAVY sister station WRIC reports there were several peaceful protests. The city is on curfew through Wednesday.

