Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Red flags are up along Sandbridge Beach where a teacher went missing in the water on July 9, 2019. (Chopper 10 Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A teacher who tried to help a student having trouble in the water in Sandbridge is now missing.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn confirmed they received a call for a possible drowning in the 4000 block of Sandpiper Road at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Kuehn, there was a group of students and a teacher on the beach. The teacher noticed one of the students was in trouble , so he went in the water to help. The student was able to get out, but the teacher has not been located.

Emergency crews, including members of the Coast Guard, police and fire officials, are on scene now searching.

Chopper 10 shows Coast Guard helicopter over Sandbridge Beach on July 9, 2019.

Red flags were flying at Sandbridge Beach at the time of the incident, indicating dangerous water conditions.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.