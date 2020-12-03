TCC to host Zoom information session for homeschoolers, parents on earning college credits

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) ­— Tidewater Community College announced Thursday it will be hosting a virtual information session for homeschool families in search of educational options.

The session will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The session is designed for homeschool juniors and seniors who are interested in earning college credits while still in high school.

School officials say to qualify for TCC’s high school dual enrollment program, a student must be classified as a junior or senior in a qualified homeschool program and meet college readiness standards.

RSVP here to receive the Zoom link.

For information, contact Dionna Jean-Baptiste at djean-baptiste@tcc.edu.