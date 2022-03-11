Take part in Town Center Restaurant Week from March 21-27

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you want to experience a new restaurant in Virginia Beach Town Center or get a good deal at one of your favorites, now’s your chance.

The Town Center Restaurant Week is being held from March 21 through March 27, 2022.

Several popular restaurants are participating, with specially priced menus for lunch, dinner and even dessert!

Lunch and Dinner Specials

Cantina Laredo | 3 Course Dinner – $40, View Menu

Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery | 2 Course Lunch – $15, View Menu, 3 Course Dinner – $25, View Menu *Both Menus Available To-Go & Dine-In

Tupelo Honey | 3 Course Dinner – $35, View Menu

Twist Martini & Associates | 3 Course Dinner – $40

Saffron Indian Bistro | 2 Course Lunch – $15, 3 Course Dinner – $25 & $35, View Menu

Quirks | 3 Course Dinner – $35

Dessert Specials

Cold Stone Creamery | 2 for $12 Love It Signatures Ice Creams & $3 off Ice Cream Cakes

The Royal Chocolate | Fondue for Two – $22, View Menu

On March 18, Town Center is planning to host a giveaway for three $100 gift cards, selected at random on their Instagram page. The winners will be announced on the Town Center Instagram page on March 21.