Take a virtual tour of the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Even though the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions, you can still take a complete virtual video tour of the Museum.

The museum is located within Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach and is a tribute to the first high school for African Americans in the city.

The virtual tour not only covers the history of the school, but also the history of African American education and achievements, both locally and nationally, across several centuries.

Watch the virtual tour below.

Princess Anne County Training School began operations in 1938 in Virginia Beach, previously known as Princess Anne County. The school was a result of the African American community in the 1930s working together to raise money to build a school so their children could receive a proper education.

In 1962, the Princess Anne County Training School changed its name to Union Kempsville High School. After over 30 years of operation, Union Kempsville High School graduated its last class in 1969 due to the citywide integration of schools.

The museum now serves as a way to share the stories of families and the community’s efforts to push for education.

For more information about the museum, click here.