‘Symphony by the Sea’ concert series returns to VB Oceanfront this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Neptune Festival’s “Symphony by the Sea” concert series is coming back to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Music lovers of the area and visitors worldwide are welcomed to enjoy six free performances from August through September. All concerts for the season are held at Neptune’s Park on 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue with featured performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity.

While the concerts are free, officials also offer VIP Series Membership which includes reserved seating and more for $100/person for all six concerts.

The 2021 Symphony by the Sea event schedule:

  • Thursday, August 12 Symphonicity
  • Thursday, August 19 Virginia Symphony Orchestra
  • Thursday, August 26 Symphonicity
  • Thursday, September 9 Virginia Symphony Orchestra
  • Thursday, September 16 Virginia Symphony Orchestra
  • Thursday, September 30 Virginia Symphony Orchestra

To learn more about the Neptune Festival event series, click HERE.

