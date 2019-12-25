Suspicious package scare in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police closed an area near Dick’s Sporting Good at Lynnhaven Mall Tuesday evening while they investigated a suspicious package.

Emergency Communications received the call for a suspicious item near a vehicle in the parking lot outside of DICK’s Sporting Goods shortly after 6:30 p.m., police say.

Officers arrived on scene and secured the area for public safety. The area was closed to the public during the investigation.

Police say The Bomb Squad responded to the mall regarding the possible suspicious item.

After an investigation, the item was deemed not suspicious and the area was reopened to the public.