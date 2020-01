VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police officials are now on the scene after a suspicious package was reportedly located at Mount Trashmore.

Police say the package was located near Kid’s Cove at Mount Rushmore around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A report of a suspicious package located near Kids Cove at Mount Trashmore. VBPD Bomb Squad and VBFD are on scene investigating. More to follow as information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 11, 2020

No further details have released at the moment.

