VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a suspicious death on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle.

Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about an incident on Harpers Road.

Harpers Road from Phantom Boulevard to Nauticus Circle will be closed during the police investigation.

This is near Naval Air Station Oceana.

VBPD is investigating a suspicious death near Harpers Rd. & Nauticus Cir. Investigators are on scene now. No further information at this time. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) January 23, 2023

