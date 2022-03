VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating what they have determined is a suspicious death. It was called in Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Edenham Court just after 7:30 a.m. This is off College Park Blvd.

That’s when they discovered the person who had died.

WAVY News 10 has reached out for additional information. This is all VBPD has released at this time.

