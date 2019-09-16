Suspects wanted in connection to robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach authorities are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the alleged suspects in a robbery that happened on Saturday.

Reports claimed that the three suspects went inside the 7-Eleven located on 900 South Lynhaven Road on Saturday and threatened to shoot and kill the employees if they did not open the registers.

Two of the suspects physically took control of the two employees working at that time while the third suspect stood by as a look out.

After taking around $60 and numerous packs of cigarettes, reports said that all three suspects fled the store.

Two of the suspects were described to be between 18 to 21 years old and all were reported to be under 6 feet.

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.