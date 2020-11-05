Suspects steal car from VB 7-Eleven with child inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are in custody following an early morning carjacking in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the crime was reported around 1:42 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven at 896 Diamond Springs Road. Two suspects got into a vehicle that was left running in the parking lot. The victim’s young child was still inside. When the victim approached, police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

They took off in the car, but pulled over at a nearby Food Lion to let the child out of the vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle going into a neighborhood on Fuller Lane. The suspects got out of the car and fled, but officers caught up with them. Police said the suspects were both teenagers. One was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury incurred when a police K-9 bit him. The other went to police headquarters.

The teens are facing charges of abduction/kidnapping, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny.

Police said the child was not harmed during the ordeal. They did give an exact age, but confirmed the child was under the age of ten.

