Suspects plead guilty in connection with fatal 2019 shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people accused in a fatal shooting in Virginia Beach back in 2019 have pleaded guilty.

In February of 2019, police arrested 3 people in connection with a shooting that killed 27-year-old Damen Ellington Graham on Chartwell Drive in Virginia Beach.

Marquette Treyvon Lee, of Norfolk, was charged with murder. Lee was also charged with the use of a firearm in a felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charles Daquan Wilson, also of Norfolk, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. Vanessa C. Johnson was charged with obstruction of justice.

On Monday, Charles Wilson entered a guilty plea this morning. His accessory after homicide was amended to giving false information to a criminal investigator. His sentencing is set for August 18, 2021.

In May of 2021, Johnson pleaded guilty. Her charge was amended to obstruction of justice. Her sentencing is set for August 25, 2021.