Suspects broke into Virginia Beach Farmers Market several times, officials say

Virginia Beach

Courtesy – Virginia Beach Crime Stoppers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who reportedly broke into a Farmers Market in Virginia Beach multiple times.

According to reports from the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the numerous break ins occurred between November 2 to December 16 of last year at the Virginia Beach Farmers Market on Dam Neck Road.

One suspects was caught on camera using a yellow pick-axe to gain entry into the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the two suspects were described as males with one being a white male. No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

