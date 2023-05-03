VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in the Atlantic Avenue shooting during the Saturday of Something in the Water weekend.

Police say the person in the photo below was involved in the shooting, and he’s wanted for questioning with a pending reckless handling of a firearm charge.

Suspect wanted for questioning in Atlantic Avenue shooting on April 29. (Credit: Crime Solvers)

Norfolk police announced at 11:12 p.m. Saturday on Twitter that they were investigating the shooting, which happened around 10:40 p.m.

That victim was a Norfolk woman, whose injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said.