Suspect vehicle hits law enforcement personnel, vehicles outside VB Walmart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several law enforcement personnel and vehicles were struck Tuesday evening outside of a Walmart in Virginia Beach.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release said the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. during a joint law enforcement operation in the parking lot of the Walmart on Phoenix Drive.

The news release said the suspect vehicle tried to flee as authorities approached, driving erratically and hitting several vehicles and personnel in the process.

One vehicle occupied by a citizen was hit, according to the release.

A member of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force fired a shot during the incident, but the news release said no one was struck.

The agents, detectives and citizen who were struck by the suspect vehicle sustained minor injuries. The suspect or suspects inside the vehicle were taken into custody by the task force.

The release noted that operations like this are “routinely conducted and shooting incidents are extremely rare.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.