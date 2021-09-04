Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a bank robbery in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
According to Virginia Beach Police, the bank robbery occurred around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Navy Federal on Shore Drive.
The suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the investigation into the robbery is in the early stages. No further information has been released.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.