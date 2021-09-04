Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a bank robbery in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the bank robbery occurred around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Navy Federal on Shore Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the investigation into the robbery is in the early stages. No further information has been released.

