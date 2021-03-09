Suspect stole $5K cash from person playing pool in Virginia Beach, police say

On Friday, March 5, 2021, Virginia Beach Police say this man stole $5,000 cash from a customer at Keagan’s at Town Center (Photo provided by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police want to find the suspect who stole $5,000 in cash from a customer at a Virginia Beach restaurant on Friday, March 5.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the suspect approached several people playing pool at Keagan’s Irish Pub at Town Center and tried to get them to go outside to buy alcohol from him. The customers refused to go outside and continued playing pool.

Police say the suspect persisted. When the victims told him they didn’t trust him, the suspect apparently got mad and grabbed one of the customers and started going through their pockets.

The suspect discovered cash in a pocket, grabbed it and fled. The victim told police it was $5,000 in cash.

This investigation is ongoing.

Crime Solvers released several surveillance images of the suspect. If you can identify him, submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or on the @P3Tips app and you could earn cash.