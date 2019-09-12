Suspect sought for stealing items from Virginia Beach Miller Mart

Photo provided by Virginia Beach Police. If you know who he is, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police want to find the man who robbed a Miller Mart in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

The suspect entered the store at 627 Independence Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. and demanded cash from the register. According to police, the cashier refused. The suspect then grabbed some items and ran from the store.

Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect. He reportedly had a cut near his right eye that was still bleeding and he was wearing a yellow Under Armour hoodie with a maroon emblem, dark jeans and black sneakers at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.