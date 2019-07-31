Suspect shot by Va. Beach police officer found guilty to charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer during an incident earlier this year has been found guilty of multiple charges.

Virginia Beach police said officers who responded to shots fired calls in the Lake Edward area in January approached 20year-old Zyshonne Nathaniel Parker, who was armed.

An officer shot Parker after he did not comply with demands to drop the weapon. A person in a nearby home was injured by a bullet fired from the officer’s gun, police said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Parker was charged with brandishing a firearm, assault on a law enforcement officer and four counts of discharging a firearm in a public place.

Court records show Parker was convicted on Tuesday following his trial in Virginia Beach. His sentencing has been set for Oct. 2.