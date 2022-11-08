VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are seeking community help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 an armed robbery occurred at the Valero gas station located in the 800 block of S Lynnhaven Rd.

The male suspect entered the gas station and attempted to purchase a Black and Mild Cigar with a debit card. He was declined service due to the low cost of the purchase.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

The man returned to the gas station approximately 10 minutes later, displayed a firearm, and instructed the cashier “to give him everything in the register”. He then fled from the back of the gas station towards the intersection of Bow Creek Blvd and Carriage Hill Rd after taking more than $450.

The suspect was wearing a black and white Adidas track jacket and a black surgical mask and black beanie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. An anonymous tip form is also available at P3Tips.com. All tips are anonymous and tipsters will not have to appear in court.