Suspect in VB triple shooting released on bond prior to June hearing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has released one of the men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last Saturday on bond.

19-year-old Jarquavivs Webb, who faces attempted robbery charges, was released on $25,000 bond and ordered to have a GPS monitor placed on him.

Webb’s defense attorney Brian Latuga says Webb’s return home before the trial brings some comfort to his family.

“The court’s ruling today, allowing him to be out on bail and confined to his home for the duration of this while the facts come out … is going to be very important to the family’s ability to deal with everything that’s going on,” he said.

Detectives say Webb was the driver of the car involved in the incident. Three teenagers that were with him were shot — one fatally — when they attempted to buy marijuana Saturday night at the Indian Lakes Apartment complex.

They also allege Webb and the deceased victim planned on robbing the other suspect, 20-year-old Davoll James Jr., before James shot into the car.

Police say James was the only one armed and they hadn’t recovered any other weapons from the scene.

“The result where there’s a homicide at the end and several people severely wounded is not going to be easy to take,” said Latuga.

Prosecutors also believe Webb is at fault for setting in motion the events leading up to the shooting.

Webb previously pleaded guilty and was released on good behavior for a hit-and-run misdemeanor back in 2020.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 3.