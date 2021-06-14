Suspect in Oceanfront shooting enters guilty plea nearly one year later

Isaiah Jemaine Clemons (Virginia Beach City Jail)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The suspect in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront last June entered a guilty plea on three charges.

Isaiah Clemons pleaded guilty to robbery, felonious assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony during a June 14, 2021 hearing. A malicious wounding charge was dropped.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 300 block of 23rd Street in June 2020.

26-year-old Calvin Demerius Allen was shot during a dispute, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police investigate a shooting at the Oceanfront on June 23, 2020. It happened just after 9 p.m. on 23rd St. (WAVY photo)

Clemons is due back in court on September 20 for sentencing in this case.

