Suspect in human trafficking investigation in VB found guilty, to serve 90 days

Left to Right (Top to Bottom): Tiehu Cai, Wang Daoju, Haihong Li, and Juan Fu. (Images: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The fourth suspect charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Virginia Beach was sentenced this week after he was convicted on one charge.

Court records show Juan Fu was found guilty of using vehicle to promote prostitution in the Virginia Beach General District Court. Fu was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

A frequent a bawdy place charge against Fu was nolle prossed, or set aside.

Fu was one of four people arrested in June after Homeland Security investigators and Virginia Beach police raided the three massage parlors and another business.

The other three suspects charged in the case previously pleaded guilty.