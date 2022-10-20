VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A suspect has been taken into custody following a possible abduction in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

The suspect is in custody and the involved individuals knew each other, police say.

Police also added that there is no current threat to the community.

No further information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.