Suspect in custody after ‘suspicious activity’ reported at JEB Little-Creek

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after “suspicious activity” was reported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Navy spokesperson Beth Baker says around 10 a.m. Virginia Beach police notified the base about suspicious activity outside one of the installation’s gates. The base immediately secured all incoming and outgoing traffic out of caution.

A suspect, identified by Virginia Beach police via his license plate, turned himself in to base security without incident. Baker says around 11:30 a.m. installation Gates 1, 3 and 8 reopened to normal traffic, with Gate 6 reopening to outbound traffic only.

Base officials emphasized on social media there was no active shooter.

NCIS is investigating.