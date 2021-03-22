Suspect in 2018 Virginia Beach robbery pleads guilty to charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the suspects in a 2018 7-Eleven robbery in Virginia Beach has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Jasper Wynn, who was 20-year-old at the time of his arraignment back in 2018, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges including robbery, attempted capital murder, use of a firearm, and abduction by force among others.

Wynn was one of two robbery suspects who exchanged gunfire with Virginia Beach Police in October 2018 before being taken into custody with the help of K9 officers.

The robbery happened at a 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of S. Independence Boulevard.

The trial for Jahkil Tiashion McPhail, the other suspect, is expected to be set Monday.