Suspect in 2018 7-Eleven robbery sentenced to 60 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the suspects in a 2018 7-Eleven robbery in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jasper Miles Wynn pleaded guilty in March 2021 to several charges including robbery, attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm, conspiracy, abduction, and wearing a mask in public.

The robbery happened at a 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of S. Independence Boulevard on Oct. 11, 2022.

Investigators say Wynn, now 23, and his co-defendant, Jahkil McPhail, planned to rob the store on foot, wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.



They first encountered a female clerk outside the store and forced her inside at gunpoint. The duo then ordered her and another clerk to the ground and took money and cigarettes.

Prior to the incident, Virginia Beach police had been investigating several similar robberies in that area and were patroling possible targeted store.



On the night of the incident, officers had just arrived at the 7-Eleven and parked their surveillance van in the parking lot facing the store when they saw the suspects force the clerk inside.



The officers called for backup and confronted McPhail and Wynn as they fled on foot. McPhail, carrying the bag of money and cigarettes, ran off. He was later apprehended by a K-9 unit while hiding in a nearby backyard.

As McPhail fled, police say Wynn turned toward the officers and fired at them. The officers returned fire. Wynn was struck in the right forearm.

One of the officers later discovered a bullet hole through the lower leg of his uniform and a graze wound to his leg. A bullet was also recovered from the officers’ van, where the second officer had been standing during the shooting.



Wynn was apprehended a short distance away behind a closed business. Police recovered a mask and gloves from Wynn in the area where he was arrested.