Suspect charged with arson in two-alarm Va. Beach apartment fire

Virginia Beach

Eight units were damaged after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Town Center of Virginia Beach on July 25, 2019. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect has been charged with arson in connection to a two-alarm fire last week that damaged several apartment units and displaced more than a dozen people.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department accounced the charge in a tweet Thursday afternoon. The suspect charged, a man, was not identified in the tweet.

Firefighters responded to the Pembroke Town Center Apartments during the late-night hours of July 25.

Fire department officials said eight units were damaged, and 16 people were displaced. The Red Cross said in a tweet it was helping 20 people impacted by the fire.

