Suspect charged in human trafficking investigation in Va. Beach pleads guilty

Left to Right (Top to Bottom): Tiehu Cai, Wang Daoju, Haihong Li, and Juan Fu. (Images: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of four suspects charged in a human trafficking investigation in Virginia Beach has pleaded guilty.

Court records show 45-year-old Tiehu Cai pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to charges of maintain or frequent a bawdy place, using vehicle to promote prostitution and pander, pimp or receive money from prostitute.

Cai, 43-year-old Wang Daoju, 50-year-old Haihong Li, and 50-year-old Juan Fu were arrested in June after Homeland Security investigators and Virginia Beach police raided the three massage parlors and another business.

Daoju and Li are due in court on Wednesday. Daoju is charged with solicitation for prostitution and maintain or frequent bawdy place. Li is charged with prostitution, adultery or fornication for money, etc., and maintain or frequent a bawdy place

Fu, who was charged with maintain or frequent a bawdy place and using vehicle to promote prostitution, has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.