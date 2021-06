VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A large number of police officers have responded to a residential area off Princess Anne Road near Landstown High School after a possible stabbing.

Virginia Beach police said in a tweet a suspect was barricaded in the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive. Dispatchers said police were called to the area for a possible stabbing just after 2 p.m.

A photo sent in to WAVY shows more than a dozen police vehicles in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.