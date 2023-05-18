VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting on April 29 on Atlantic Ave in Virginia Beach.

According to police, 20-year-old Timothy Lane Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.

Timothy Lane Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they heard a shot fired. A Norfolk woman was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place during the Something in the Water festival, however, police say that the shooting was unrelated to the festival.