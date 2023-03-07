VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A housing study for Virginia Beach is being conducted by the Housing and Neighborhood Preservation and Virginia Center for Housing Research (VCHR) at Virginia Tech.

In November 2022, the city council approved an ordinance to fund an updated housing study and report, the last one was completed in 2016.

The study will include VCHR’s survey of the housing market and strategize the housing need in Virginia Beach.

In January, eight meetings were held, where attendees had small group discussions to share house-related needs and issues within the city.

If you were unable to attend the meetings you can provide input through the online survey at SpeakUpVB.com.

Topics for the public to share input on:

Housing-related challenges they have experienced or observed

Resources that would address these issues

What “affordable housing” means to them

The online survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on March 22.

For more information, visit www.VBgov.com/HousingStudy.