Surfers paddle out to honor George Floyd at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Surfers at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront paddled out near the 1st Street Jetty on Sunday in honor of George Floyd and against racial injustice.

Raising awareness for the surfing community comes as a nationwide demonstration where surfers are paddling out, filling the oceans in peaceful protest.

Oceanfront surfers gathered on the beach before taking to the waters to hear the community members and activists speak on the issue. They formed a circle, said a few words, and tossed flowers into the water.

Surfers also placed their boards throughout the sand in the shape of a peace sign as a symbol for the event.

Chants along the beach could be heard saying “No Justice, No Peace.”

(Photo courtesy: Rico Marcelo Photography | Instagram @ricomarcelophotography)

(Photo courtesy: Rico Marcelo Photography | Instagram @ricomarcelophotography)

(Photo courtesy: Rico Marcelo Photography | Instagram @ricomarcelophotography)

Another paddle out scheduled for Wednesday at the Oceanfront.

[Photo courtesy: Rico Marcelo Photography | Instagram @ricomarcelophotography]

Latest News