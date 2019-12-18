Supporters, opponents of impeachment rally in VB ahead of House vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All eyes will be on the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday night, the debate took center stage in Virginia Beach.

Dozens of people came out to Town Center where supporters of impeachment and supporters of President Trump got in each other’s faces at times.

There were a few Virginia Beach Police officers standing nearby, but they did not have to intervene.

If there’s anything both sides can agree on, it’s the feeling of disappointment that a vote on impeachment is looming.

With a history-making decision hanging in the balance, dozens of impeachment supporters rallied together to send a message.

“No one is above the law and certainly the president isn’t above the law,” said Michael Fletcher.

Over 100 people chanted and waved signs calling for the president to be removed from office.

“The pattern of decisions and the pattern of choices concerns me on behalf of our president,” said Nicole Weyer, a Norfolk resident who supports impeachment. “I feel that he has not been ethical and really functioning with integrity in a lot of his decisions.”

Concerned citizens and veterans at the rally said the constitution and the future of the country is at stake.

“The rule of law is fundamental to any free country, and that’s being challenged right now,” Fletcher said.

Most people in the crowd supported impeachment, however the rally became heated as a group of President Trump supporters began exercising their First Amendment rights, too.

“They shut conservatives down when they have a voice, so I came out here to show my voice for conservatives,” said one man who’s against impeachment.

People like Sal Ferrera agree a lot is at stake, but for different reasons.

“I believe the Constitution is at stake. It’s a sad thing to bring someone up on charges of impeachment because they hate him,” Ferrera said.

Others 10 On Your Side spoke to who are against impeachment said the president is being treated unfairly.

“There has been a movement in this country to try to remove him and hasn’t really given him a good chance,” said Doug Howlett.

The president shared his thoughts on the vote Tuesday in a scathing letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

In it, he slammed Democrats and cast himself as a victim of an attempted coup.

He is not expected to deliver any type of formal speech tomorrow.