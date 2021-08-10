Superstar Anime: New Virginia Beach convention invites anime fans of all ages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Anime lovers and fans are in luck with a new convention in Virginia Beach.

The Superstar Anime convention is a new annual 2-day event held in Virginia Beach for fans of Japanese animation, entertainment, and culture.

The event is hosted by the same organization that introduced local geeks to Tidewater Comicon.

Superstar Anime will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center which is located at 1000 19th Street. The event will begin at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Local anime geeks and aficionados are invited to meet voice actors, artists, vendors, clubs for the whole family.

Prices

Kids 10 and under FREE!

Weekend Pass: $27

VIP Pass: $52

Saturday Pass: $17

Sunday Pass: $11.50

Be sure to follow COVID-19 protocols and measures. Health leaders are asking vaccinated people in areas where the infection is surging to take a step back and once again wear a mask inside.