Tidewater Community College cancels select summer camps, some move to virtual platform

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College announced that the college will be canceling certain summer camps and moving select ones to a virtual platform.

Summer camps scheduled for the week of June 22 are canceled. Refunds will be issued.

All Black Rocket camps scheduled for June 8 to August 24 have been moved to a virtual platform.

As of April 17, camps scheduled for July and August will resume as scheduled.

The full list of TCC summer camps and pricing can be found online.

Those with questions can email Emily Richardson or leave a message at 757-822-1505.

Read the full statement online.

